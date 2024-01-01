Menu
2020 Buick Encore

Preferred NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA

55,152 KM

Preferred NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Preferred NO ACCIDENTS | ONE OWNER | TOUCHSCREEN | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,152KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJASB5LB043587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24212A
  • Mileage 55,152 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2020 Buick Encore Preferred in Deep Azure Metallic! No Accidents and Only One Owner!



The 2020 Buick Encore Preferred offers a sleek and compact design packed with comfort and convenience features. With its nimble handling and efficient performance, this stylish crossover SUV is perfect for urban adventures and everyday commutes. Boasting a refined interior, advanced technology, and a smooth ride, the Buick Encore Preferred delivers a premium driving experience without compromising on versatility or affordability.



Comes equipped with a touchscreen display, rear view camera with rear park assist, bluetooth with apple/android car play, remote vehicle start, roof rack, power windows, power seats, power locks, XM radio, OnStar, deluxe cloth/leather upholstery, CD player, automatic climate control, steering wheel audio controls, 1.4l turbo charged engine, 18 alloy wheels, and much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

