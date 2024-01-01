2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss in Shadow Grey Metallic!

The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss is the epitome of rugged sophistication. With its commanding presence and trail-ready capabilities, this truck is engineered to conquer any terrain with ease. From its aggressive stance to its advanced off-road features, the Silverado LT TrailBoss offers a perfect blend of performance and versatility for those who demand the best from their vehicle.

Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, trailering package, remoite vehicle start, lane departure warning, keyless entry, power sunroof, tinted windows, assist steps, off-road suspension with 2 lift, bed liner, power rear sliding window, Bose speakers, bluetooth with apple/android car play, automatic start/stop, hitch guidance, cruise control, and much more!

Call and book your appointment today!

Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.

All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. 

**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 

*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).

Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

98,469 KM

$51,977

+ tax & licensing
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss NEW TIRES! | TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | LT TRAILBOSS

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT Trail Boss NEW TIRES! | TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | LT TRAILBOSS

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$51,977

+ taxes & licensing

98,469KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFEDXLZ181338

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 98,469 KM

Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2020 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss in Shadow Grey Metallic!



The 2020 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss is the epitome of rugged sophistication. With its commanding presence and trail-ready capabilities, this truck is engineered to conquer any terrain with ease. From its aggressive stance to its advanced off-road features, the Silverado LT TrailBoss offers a perfect blend of performance and versatility for those who demand the best from their vehicle.



Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, trailering package, remoite vehicle start, lane departure warning, keyless entry, power sunroof, tinted windows, assist steps, off-road suspension with 2 lift, bed liner, power rear sliding window, Bose speakers, bluetooth with apple/android car play, automatic start/stop, hitch guidance, cruise control, and much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

$51,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500