$68,977+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014
2020 Chevrolet Tahoe
Premier SUNROOF | PREMIER PACKAGE | FULLY LOADED | DVD PLAYER | 4WD
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$68,977
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9556852
- Stock #: 23047A
- VIN: 1GNSKCKJ8LR182046
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 40,516 KM
Vehicle Description
Fresh on ourlot is the 2020 ChevyTahoe Premierin black. This SUV is fully loaded withluxury and style!
This Tahoe has the strength and capability to pull off anything, from the hustle and bustle of your daily commute to weekend getaways. The impressive amount of cargo space offers the room you need for not only your gear but all of your passengers stuff as well. The spacious, well-appointed interior makes this SUV a pleasure to ride in for the driver and passengers alike.
This Tahoe Premier is loaded with all the best features like built-in navigation, an ultra premium Bose sound system, hands free power liftgate with programmable height, wireless charging, leather heated and cooled front power seats, heated second row seats, power folding rear seats, power tilt/telescoping steering column, heated leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, power adjustable pedals with memory settings, memory settings, low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, lane change alert with blind spot monitoring, a vibrating safety alert seat, and IntelliBeam headlamps. Additional features include an 8 inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 4G WiFi, SiriusXM, front and rear parking assistance, a tri-zone automatic climate control and remote vehicle start.
This vehicle is loaded with comfort for you and your entire family. You won't want to miss this. Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.