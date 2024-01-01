$48,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Enclave
Avenir THIRD ROW SEATING | MOONROOF | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 56,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir in White Frost Tricoat! No Accidents and Only One Owner!
The 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir is a luxurious midsize SUV that epitomizes elegance and sophistication. As the pinnacle of Buick's lineup, the Avenir trim offers premium features, including high-quality materials and advanced technology. With its distinctive design, spacious interior, and refined details, the Enclave Avenir provides a comfortable and upscale driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, this SUV combines style, comfort, and performance for those who seek a premium driving experience.
Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, navigation system, heated steering wheel, Bose speakers, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, wireless charging, touchscreen display, keyless entry, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, traction control, moonroof, memory seats, first and second row bucket seats, third row seating, remote vehicle start and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
