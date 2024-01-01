Menu
<p>Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir in White Frost Tricoat! No Accidents and Only One Owner!</p> <p>The 2021 Buick Enclave Avenir is a luxurious midsize SUV that epitomizes elegance and sophistication. As the pinnacle of Buicks lineup, the Avenir trim offers premium features, including high-quality materials and advanced technology. With its distinctive design, spacious interior, and refined details, the Enclave Avenir provides a comfortable and upscale driving experience. Whether navigating city streets or embarking on a road trip, this SUV combines style, comfort, and performance for those who seek a premium driving experience.</p> <p>Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated seats, navigation system, heated steering wheel, Bose speakers, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, wireless charging, touchscreen display, keyless entry, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, traction control, moonroof, memory seats, first and second row bucket seats, third row seating, remote vehicle start and so much more!</p>

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$48,977

+ taxes & licensing

VIN 5GAEVCKWXMJ202209

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

2021 Buick Enclave