$45,977+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
LT REDLINE EDITION | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # U2403A
- Mileage 24,463 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added on our pre-owned is this 2021 Chevrolet Colorado LT Red Line Edition in Summit White! No Accidents and only One Owner!
The 2021 Chevy Colorado LT Red Line Edition is a dynamic and eye-catching midsize pickup truck that adds a touch of sporty style to the Colorado lineup. Dressed in bold and distinctive red and black accents, this special edition vehicle stands out on the road. It features unique 18-inch black-painted wheels, black bowtie emblems, blacked-out grille, and red recovery hooks.
Loaded with leather upholstery, a navigation system, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, spray-on bed liner, keyless entry, rear view camera, rear park assist, steering wheel audio controls, trailering package, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, automatic climate control and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
