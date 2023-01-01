Menu
2021 GMC Terrain

39,827 KM

$36,477

+ tax & licensing
$36,477

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2021 GMC Terrain

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE 1.5L TURBO | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | LANE KEEP ASSIST

2021 GMC Terrain

SLE 1.5L TURBO | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | NAVIGATION | LANE KEEP ASSIST

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

$36,477

+ taxes & licensing

39,827KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10190238
  Stock #: U2367
  VIN: 3GKALTEV1ML353717

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Mileage 39,827 KM

Just added to our pre-owned lot is this 2021 GMC Terrain Elevation Edition!



The GMC Terrain gives you a sense of adventure along side of style and comfort. For all of your adventure needs youll find this vehicle comes equipped with navigation system, rear view camera, rear park assist, forward colision alert, panoramic sunroof, tinted windows, remote start, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, a touchscreen display, automatic start/stop and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

