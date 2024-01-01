$44,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$44,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # U2413
- Mileage 16,946 KM
Vehicle Description
Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir in Satin Steel Gray Metallic! No Accidents!
The 2022 Buick Envision Avenir is a premium midsize SUV that exemplifies luxury and sophistication. With a distinctive and elegant exterior design, the Envision Avenir stands out on the road. Inside, the cabin offers a refined and upscale atmosphere, featuring high-quality materials and advanced technology. The Avenir trim level adds exclusive touches, enhancing the overall premium feel. Equipped with advanced safety features, cutting-edge infotainment systems, and a smooth and powerful drivetrain, the 2022 Buick Envision Avenir delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It caters to those who prioritize both style and substance in their midsize SUV.
Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation system, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, Bose speakers, a touchscreen display, power memory seats, power liftgate, power windows, power locks, power heated mirrors, keyless entry, remote vehicle start, rear mirror camera, adaptive cruise control and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Riverview GM
