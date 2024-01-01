Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir in Satin Steel Gray Metallic! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2022 Buick Envision Avenir is a premium midsize SUV that exemplifies luxury and sophistication. With a distinctive and elegant exterior design, the Envision Avenir stands out on the road. Inside, the cabin offers a refined and upscale atmosphere, featuring high-quality materials and advanced technology. The Avenir trim level adds exclusive touches, enhancing the overall premium feel. Equipped with advanced safety features, cutting-edge infotainment systems, and a smooth and powerful drivetrain, the 2022 Buick Envision Avenir delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It caters to those who prioritize both style and substance in their midsize SUV.</p> <p>Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation system, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, Bose speakers, a touchscreen display, power memory seats, power liftgate, power windows, power locks, power heated mirrors, keyless entry, remote vehicle start, rear mirror camera, adaptive cruise control and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 Buick Envision

16,946 KM

Details Description Features

$44,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Buick Envision

Avenir NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 11098256
  2. 11098256
  3. 11098256
  4. 11098256
  5. 11098256
  6. 11098256
  7. 11098256
  8. 11098256
  9. 11098256
  10. 11098256
  11. 11098256
  12. 11098256
  13. 11098256
  14. 11098256
  15. 11098256
  16. 11098256
  17. 11098256
  18. 11098256
  19. 11098256
  20. 11098256
  21. 11098256
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
16,946KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN LRBFZSR43ND143234

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2413
  • Mileage 16,946 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir in Satin Steel Gray Metallic! No Accidents!



The 2022 Buick Envision Avenir is a premium midsize SUV that exemplifies luxury and sophistication. With a distinctive and elegant exterior design, the Envision Avenir stands out on the road. Inside, the cabin offers a refined and upscale atmosphere, featuring high-quality materials and advanced technology. The Avenir trim level adds exclusive touches, enhancing the overall premium feel. Equipped with advanced safety features, cutting-edge infotainment systems, and a smooth and powerful drivetrain, the 2022 Buick Envision Avenir delivers a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. It caters to those who prioritize both style and substance in their midsize SUV.



Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, heated steering wheel, panoramic sunroof, navigation system, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, Bose speakers, a touchscreen display, power memory seats, power liftgate, power windows, power locks, power heated mirrors, keyless entry, remote vehicle start, rear mirror camera, adaptive cruise control and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!




Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2016 Ford Fusion HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER | REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2016 Ford Fusion HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH | ONE OWNER | REAR VIEW CAMERA 150,112 KM $14,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | 6.6L DURAMAX for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD LTZ Z71 OFF-ROAD | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | 6.6L DURAMAX 116,001 KM $65,977 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss NEW TIRES! | TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | LT TRAILBOSS for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT Trail Boss NEW TIRES! | TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | SUNROOF | LT TRAILBOSS 98,469 KM $51,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$44,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2022 Buick Envision