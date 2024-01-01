$43,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKING ASSIST
2022 Buick Envision
Avenir LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKING ASSIST
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$43,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,284 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Buick Envision Avenir in Summit White! No Accidents!
The 2022 Buick Envision Avenir is the epitome of luxury SUVs, seamlessly blending refined design with advanced technology. With its distinctive exterior, lavish interior, and cutting-edge features, this SUV offers a premium driving experience. Equipped with the latest safety and infotainment technologies, the Envision Avenir ensures both comfort and convenience. Powered by a dynamic 2.0Lturbo engine, it delivers a smooth and responsive ride, making it the ideal choice for those seeking a sophisticated and enjoyable driving experience.
Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated and cooled seats, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, memory seats, heated power mirrors, power windows, power seats, bluetooth with apple/android car play, a touchscreen display, wireless charging, heads up display, HD surround vision, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, remote vehicle start, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, inside rearview mirror with full camera display, enhanced automatic parking assist and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Mechanical
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riverview GM
Email Riverview GM
Riverview GM
Call Dealer
519-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014