2022 Chevrolet Equinox

30,692 KM

Details Description Features

$31,977

+ tax & licensing
$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

REAR VIEW CAMERA | 1.5L TURBO ENGINE | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS

REAR VIEW CAMERA | 1.5L TURBO ENGINE | REMOTE START | HEATED SEATS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$31,977

+ taxes & licensing

30,692KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10441110
  • Stock #: U2386A
  • VIN: 3GNAXUEV6NL115005

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # U2386A
  • Mileage 30,692 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Chevrolet Equinox LT in the classic Summit White!



Some of the top features include, a 7 touchscreen display, rear view camera with rear park assist, remote start, heated seats, forward collision alert, keyless entry, cruise control, XM radio, power door locks, power driver seat, WiFi hotspot capable and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

