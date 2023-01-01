2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just added to our pre-owned lot is this beautiful 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Custom in Glacier Blue Metallic! Only one owner!</p> <p>The 2019 Chevy Silverado Custom is a rugged and powerful full-size pickup truck known for its bold design and strong performance. With a distinctive exterior, spacious and comfortable interior, and advanced technology features, it strikes a balance between style and functionality. Whether for city driving or off-road adventures, the Silverado Custom is a versatile and reliable choice for those in search of a capable truck with a touch of personalization.</p> <p>Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a touchscreen display, rear view camera with park assist and hitch guidance, remote vehicle start, bluetooth,keyless entry, lane departure with lane keep assist, bed liner, 20 alloy wheels, rear bumper corner steps, heated mirrors and more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>*3.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

37,265 KM

Details Description Features

$46,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom TRAILERING PACKAGE | ONE OWNER | HITCH GUIDANCE | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Custom TRAILERING PACKAGE | ONE OWNER | HITCH GUIDANCE | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10755317
  2. 10755317
  3. 10755317
  4. 10755317
  5. 10755317
  6. 10755317
  7. 10755317
  8. 10755317
  9. 10755317
  10. 10755317
  11. 10755317
  12. 10755317
  13. 10755317
  14. 10755317
  15. 10755317
  16. 10755317
  17. 10755317
  18. 10755317
  19. 10755317
  20. 10755317
  21. 10755317
  22. 10755317
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
37,265KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPDBEK6NZ600775

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 37,265 KM

Vehicle Description

Just added to our pre-owned lot is this beautiful 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Custom in Glacier Blue Metallic! Only one owner!



The 2019 Chevy Silverado Custom is a rugged and powerful full-size pickup truck known for its bold design and strong performance. With a distinctive exterior, spacious and comfortable interior, and advanced technology features, it strikes a balance between style and functionality. Whether for city driving or off-road adventures, the Silverado Custom is a versatile and reliable choice for those in search of a capable truck with a touch of personalization.



Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a touchscreen display, rear view camera with park assist and hitch guidance, remote vehicle start, bluetooth,keyless entry, lane departure with lane keep assist, bed liner, 20 alloy wheels, rear bumper corner steps, heated mirrors and more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2019 Chevrolet Malibu Premier SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION SYSTEM for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2019 Chevrolet Malibu Premier SUNROOF | LEATHER HEATED AND COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION SYSTEM 74,415 KM $26,977 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee North for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2014 Jeep Cherokee North 186,412 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2011 Chevrolet Equinox 2LT 135,623 KM $8,995 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500