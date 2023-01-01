$46,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Custom TRAILERING PACKAGE | ONE OWNER | HITCH GUIDANCE | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$46,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 37,265 KM
Vehicle Description
Just added to our pre-owned lot is this beautiful 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Custom in Glacier Blue Metallic! Only one owner!
The 2019 Chevy Silverado Custom is a rugged and powerful full-size pickup truck known for its bold design and strong performance. With a distinctive exterior, spacious and comfortable interior, and advanced technology features, it strikes a balance between style and functionality. Whether for city driving or off-road adventures, the Silverado Custom is a versatile and reliable choice for those in search of a capable truck with a touch of personalization.
Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, a touchscreen display, rear view camera with park assist and hitch guidance, remote vehicle start, bluetooth,keyless entry, lane departure with lane keep assist, bed liner, 20 alloy wheels, rear bumper corner steps, heated mirrors and more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
