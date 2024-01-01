2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
<p>Just added to our pre-owned lot is this beautiful 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Trailboss in Summit White! Off-Road Suspension with a 2 Lift! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2022 Chevy Silverado Trailboss is a rugged and capable full-size pickup truck designed for off-road enthusiasts. With a lifted suspension, and off-road tires,its ready to conquer challenging terrain. The Trailboss combines its robust performance with distinctive styling, featuring bold exterior accents. Inside, it offers a comfortable cabin with modern technology, making it a versatile and adventure-ready truck for those who demand both toughness and refinement.</p> <p>Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, keyless entry, trailering package, hitch guidance, tinted windows, remote vehicle start, bluetooth with apple.android carplay, XM radio, and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

72,370 KM

LTD LT Trail Boss TRAILERING PACKAGE | OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION WITH 2" LIFT | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

72,370KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFEDXNZ166308

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # U2423
  • Mileage 72,370 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

