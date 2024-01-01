$56,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD LT Trail Boss TRAILERING PACKAGE | OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION WITH 2" LIFT | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD LT Trail Boss TRAILERING PACKAGE | OFF-ROAD SUSPENSION WITH 2" LIFT | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$56,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Stock # U2423
- Mileage 72,370 KM
Vehicle Description
Just added to our pre-owned lot is this beautiful 2022 Chevrolet Silverado Trailboss in Summit White! Off-Road Suspension with a 2 Lift! No Accidents!
The 2022 Chevy Silverado Trailboss is a rugged and capable full-size pickup truck designed for off-road enthusiasts. With a lifted suspension, and off-road tires,it's ready to conquer challenging terrain. The Trailboss combines its robust performance with distinctive styling, featuring bold exterior accents. Inside, it offers a comfortable cabin with modern technology, making it a versatile and adventure-ready truck for those who demand both toughness and refinement.
Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, keyless entry, trailering package, hitch guidance, tinted windows, remote vehicle start, bluetooth with apple.android carplay, XM radio, and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riverview GM
Email Riverview GM
Riverview GM
Call Dealer
519-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014