$56,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTD LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | OFF-ROAD PACKAGE W/ 2" LIFT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LT TRAILBOSS
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$56,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 81,326 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss in Red Hot! Only One Owner and No Accidents
The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss combines rugged capability with modern amenities. Boasting a powerful engine and off-road enhancements, it's ready to tackle any terrain with confidence. With its bold design and advanced technology features, this truck offers both style and substance for drivers seeking adventure and versatility on and off the road.
Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, trailering package, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, keyless entry, remote vehicle start, ChevyTec spray on bedliner, hitch guidance, cruise control, power outlets, USB outlets, teen driver option, a touchscreen display, 18” black aluminum wheels, off-road suspension with 2” lift, automatic climate and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
519-627-6014