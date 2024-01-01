2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss in Red Hot! Only One Owner and No Accidents</p> <p>The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss combines rugged capability with modern amenities. Boasting a powerful engine and off-road enhancements, it's ready to tackle any terrain with confidence. With its bold design and advanced technology features, this truck offers both style and substance for drivers seeking adventure and versatility on and off the road.</p> <p>Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, trailering package, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, keyless entry, remote vehicle start, ChevyTec spray on bedliner, hitch guidance, cruise control, power outlets, USB outlets, teen driver option, a touchscreen display, 18” black aluminum wheels, off-road suspension with 2” lift, automatic climate and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

81,326 KM

Details Description Features

$56,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | OFF-ROAD PACKAGE W/ 2" LIFT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LT TRAILBOSS

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LTD LT Trail Boss ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | OFF-ROAD PACKAGE W/ 2" LIFT | REAR VIEW CAMERA | LT TRAILBOSS

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 11075162
  2. 11075162
  3. 11075162
  4. 11075162
  5. 11075162
  6. 11075162
  7. 11075162
  8. 11075162
  9. 11075162
  10. 11075162
  11. 11075162
  12. 11075162
  13. 11075162
  14. 11075162
  15. 11075162
  16. 11075162
  17. 11075162
  18. 11075162
  19. 11075162
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$56,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
81,326KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GCPYFED2NZ138440

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,326 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss in Red Hot! Only One Owner and No Accidents



The 2022 Chevrolet Silverado LT TrailBoss combines rugged capability with modern amenities. Boasting a powerful engine and off-road enhancements, it's ready to tackle any terrain with confidence. With its bold design and advanced technology features, this truck offers both style and substance for drivers seeking adventure and versatility on and off the road.



Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, trailering package, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, keyless entry, remote vehicle start, ChevyTec spray on bedliner, hitch guidance, cruise control, power outlets, USB outlets, teen driver option, a touchscreen display, 18” black aluminum wheels, off-road suspension with 2” lift, automatic climate and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 TRAILERING PACKAGE | GRAPHITE EDITION | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 TRAILERING PACKAGE | GRAPHITE EDITION | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA 41,673 KM $45,977 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Jeep Cherokee North MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2016 Jeep Cherokee North MOONROOF | TRAILERING PACKAGE | NAVIGATION | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY 191,516 KM $14,977 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLT TRAILERING PACKAGE | LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA 153,681 KM $26,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$56,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Silverado 1500