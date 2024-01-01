$46,977+ tax & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Traverse
LT True North NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | THIRD ROW SEATING | TRAILERING PACKAGE
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 33,931 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North Edition in Silver Sage Metallic! No Accidents!
The 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North is a versatile midsize SUV that blends style with capability. Featuring the rugged design elements and enhanced performance for adventurous journeys. Inside, the Traverse offers ample space for passengers and cargo, along with modern technology for connectivity and convenience. With its blend of comfort, versatility, and off-road prowess, the 2022 Traverse LT True North is an ideal choice for those seeking adventure without compromising on comfort.
Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, trailering package with hitch guidance, rear view camera with rear park assist, rear mirror camera, a touchscreen display, dual panel sunroof, wireless charging, remote vehicle start, power liftgate, HD surround vision and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
