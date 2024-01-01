Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North Edition in Silver Sage Metallic! No Accidents!</p> <p>The 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North is a versatile midsize SUV that blends style with capability. Featuring the rugged design elements and enhanced performance for adventurous journeys. Inside, the Traverse offers ample space for passengers and cargo, along with modern technology for connectivity and convenience. With its blend of comfort, versatility, and off-road prowess, the 2022 Traverse LT True North is an ideal choice for those seeking adventure without compromising on comfort.</p> <p>Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, trailering package with hitch guidance, rear view camera with rear park assist, rear mirror camera, a touchscreen display, dual panel sunroof, wireless charging, remote vehicle start, power liftgate, HD surround vision and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

33,931 KM

Details Description Features

$46,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | THIRD ROW SEATING | TRAILERING PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2022 Chevrolet Traverse

LT True North NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | THIRD ROW SEATING | TRAILERING PACKAGE

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10921307
  2. 10921307
  3. 10921307
  4. 10921307
  5. 10921307
  6. 10921307
  7. 10921307
  8. 10921307
  9. 10921307
  10. 10921307
  11. 10921307
  12. 10921307
  13. 10921307
  14. 10921307
  15. 10921307
  16. 10921307
  17. 10921307
  18. 10921307
  19. 10921307
  20. 10921307
  21. 10921307
  22. 10921307
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
33,931KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GNEVHKW6NJ100409

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 33,931 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North Edition in Silver Sage Metallic! No Accidents!



The 2022 Chevrolet Traverse LT True North is a versatile midsize SUV that blends style with capability. Featuring the rugged design elements and enhanced performance for adventurous journeys. Inside, the Traverse offers ample space for passengers and cargo, along with modern technology for connectivity and convenience. With its blend of comfort, versatility, and off-road prowess, the 2022 Traverse LT True North is an ideal choice for those seeking adventure without compromising on comfort.



Some of the features include, leather upholstery, heated seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, trailering package with hitch guidance, rear view camera with rear park assist, rear mirror camera, a touchscreen display, dual panel sunroof, wireless charging, remote vehicle start, power liftgate, HD surround vision and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2022 Buick Envision Avenir LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKING ASSIST for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2022 Buick Envision Avenir LEATHER | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | NAVIGATION | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | PARKING ASSIST 23,284 KM $43,977 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | 4WD | REMOTE START l REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom TRAILERING PACKAGE | NO ACCIDENTS | 4WD | REMOTE START l REAR VIEW CAMERA 18,974 KM $47,977 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | AWD | REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2016 Mazda CX-5 GT HEATED SEATS | LEATHER | AWD | REAR VIEW CAMERA 178,558 KM $17,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$46,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2022 Chevrolet Traverse