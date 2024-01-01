Menu
Just arrived on our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Dodge Durango R/T! No Accidents and Only One Owner!

The 2022 Dodge Durango R/T is a powerful and athletic SUV that combines performance with versatility. With its bold exterior design and distinctive features, the Durango R/T exudes a sporty and aggressive presence on the road. Inside, the cabin is spacious and well-appointed, offering advanced technology and comfort features. The Durango R/T is a compelling choice for those seeking a dynamic SUV that excels in both style and performance.

Some of the features include, beautiful red leather upholstery, navigation system, heated and ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, power sunroof, bluetooth with apple/android carplay, keyless entry, traction control, USB outlets, XM radio and so much more!

Call and book your appointment today!

Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.

All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.

**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.

*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).

Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

54,200 KM

$55,977

+ tax & licensing
Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

54,200KM
VIN 1C4SDJCT1NC108562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 54,200 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
8 speed automatic

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

519-627-6014

