2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Sierra Elevation in Summit White! Only one owner and no accidents!</p> <p>The 2022 GMC Sierra Elevation is a powerfuland stylish full-size pickup truck that seamlessly blends performance and sophistication. With its distinctive design elements, including a bold front grille and sleek body lines, the Sierra Elevation isa modern and powerful presence on the road. Equipped with advanced technology features, a comfortable interior, and robust performance capabilities, this truck is well-suited for both work and everyday adventures.</p> <p>Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, steering wheel audio controls, keyless entry, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, trailering package, wireless charging, 6 assist steps, bluetooth with apple/android car play, remote vehicle start, automatic start/stop, a touchscreen display, navigation system, cruise control and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

23,059 KM

Details Description Features

$59,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Sierra 1500

Elevation TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 10861485
  2. 10861485
  3. 10861485
  4. 10861485
  5. 10861485
  6. 10861485
  7. 10861485
  8. 10861485
  9. 10861485
  10. 10861485
  11. 10861485
  12. 10861485
  13. 10861485
  14. 10861485
  15. 10861485
  16. 10861485
  17. 10861485
  18. 10861485
  19. 10861485
  20. 10861485
  21. 10861485
  22. 10861485
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$59,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
23,059KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTUUCED5NZ629582

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 23,059 KM

Vehicle Description

Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Sierra Elevation in Summit White! Only one owner and no accidents!



The 2022 GMC Sierra Elevation is a powerfuland stylish full-size pickup truck that seamlessly blends performance and sophistication. With its distinctive design elements, including a bold front grille and sleek body lines, the Sierra Elevation isa modern and powerful presence on the road. Equipped with advanced technology features, a comfortable interior, and robust performance capabilities, this truck is well-suited for both work and everyday adventures.



Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, steering wheel audio controls, keyless entry, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, trailering package, wireless charging, 6 assist steps, bluetooth with apple/android car play, remote vehicle start, automatic start/stop, a touchscreen display, navigation system, cruise control and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation HEATED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation HEATED SEATS | TRAILERING PACKAGE | REMOTE START | REAR VIEW CAMERA 18,236 KM $51,977 + tax & lic
Used 2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2021 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION 55,114 KM $51,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Buick Envision Avenir NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2022 Buick Envision Avenir NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF 16,946 KM $42,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$59,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Sierra 1500