$59,977+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Sierra 1500
Elevation TRAILERING PACKAGE | HEATED SEATS | CREW CAB | REAR VIEW CAMERA
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 23,059 KM
Vehicle Description
Recently added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Sierra Elevation in Summit White! Only one owner and no accidents!
The 2022 GMC Sierra Elevation is a powerfuland stylish full-size pickup truck that seamlessly blends performance and sophistication. With its distinctive design elements, including a bold front grille and sleek body lines, the Sierra Elevation isa modern and powerful presence on the road. Equipped with advanced technology features, a comfortable interior, and robust performance capabilities, this truck is well-suited for both work and everyday adventures.
Comes equipped with cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, steering wheel audio controls, keyless entry, lane departure warning with lane keep assist, trailering package, wireless charging, 6 assist steps, bluetooth with apple/android car play, remote vehicle start, automatic start/stop, a touchscreen display, navigation system, cruise control and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Riverview GM
519-627-XXXX(click to show)
