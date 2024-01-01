Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Terrain SLT Elevation Edition in Ebony Twilight Metallic! No Accidents!</p> <p>Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with our preowned 2022 GMC Terrain SLT Elevation Edition. This SUV exudes confidence with its bold design and elevated features. From its striking exterior to its luxurious interior, every detail is crafted to impress. Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, this Terrain promises a smooth and secure ride for you and your loved ones. Dont miss out on this opportunity to elevate your driving experience.</p> <p>Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, a touchscreen display, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, remote vehicle start, heads up display, HD surround vision, keyless entry, automatic climate control, bluetooth with apple/android car play, Bose speakers, power sunroof, power liftgate, power seats, roof racks, 19 alloy wheels, and so much more!</p> <p>Call and book your appointment today!</p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black>**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge.</span></span></strong><span style=background-color:white><span style=color:black> Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. </span></span></span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><strong>*4.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-size:12px><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif>Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.</span></span></p> <p> </p>

2022 GMC Terrain

21,460 KM

Details Description Features

$37,977

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT NO ACCIDENTS | ELEVATION EDITION | 1.5L TURBOCHARGED | LEATHER

Watch This Vehicle

2022 GMC Terrain

SLT NO ACCIDENTS | ELEVATION EDITION | 1.5L TURBOCHARGED | LEATHER

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

  1. 11170990
  2. 11170990
  3. 11170990
  4. 11170990
  5. 11170990
  6. 11170990
  7. 11170990
  8. 11170990
  9. 11170990
  10. 11170990
  11. 11170990
  12. 11170990
  13. 11170990
  14. 11170990
  15. 11170990
  16. 11170990
  17. 11170990
  18. 11170990
  19. 11170990
  20. 11170990
  21. 11170990
  22. 11170990
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
21,460KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GKALVEV9NL286569

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 21,460 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Terrain SLT Elevation Edition in Ebony Twilight Metallic! No Accidents!



Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with our preowned 2022 GMC Terrain SLT Elevation Edition. This SUV exudes confidence with its bold design and elevated features. From its striking exterior to its luxurious interior, every detail is crafted to impress. Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, this Terrain promises a smooth and secure ride for you and your loved ones. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your driving experience.



Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, a touchscreen display, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, remote vehicle start, heads up display, HD surround vision, keyless entry, automatic climate control, bluetooth with apple/android car play, Bose speakers, power sunroof, power liftgate, power seats, roof racks, 19 alloy wheels, and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Riverview GM

Used 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH 19,523 KM $27,977 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Terrain SLT NO ACCIDENTS | ELEVATION EDITION | 1.5L TURBOCHARGED | LEATHER for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2022 GMC Terrain SLT NO ACCIDENTS | ELEVATION EDITION | 1.5L TURBOCHARGED | LEATHER 21,460 KM $37,977 + tax & lic
Used 2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS for sale in Wallaceburg, ON
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE BLUETOOTH | TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY | REAR VIEW CAMERA | HEATED SEATS 165,600 KM $30,977 + tax & lic

Email Riverview GM

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-627-XXXX

(click to show)

519-627-6014

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$37,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

Contact Seller
2022 GMC Terrain