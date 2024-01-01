$37,977+ tax & licensing
2022 GMC Terrain
SLT NO ACCIDENTS | ELEVATION EDITION | 1.5L TURBOCHARGED | LEATHER
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 21,460 KM
Vehicle Description
Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 GMC Terrain SLT Elevation Edition in Ebony Twilight Metallic! No Accidents!
Discover the perfect blend of style and performance with our preowned 2022 GMC Terrain SLT Elevation Edition. This SUV exudes confidence with its bold design and elevated features. From its striking exterior to its luxurious interior, every detail is crafted to impress. Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, this Terrain promises a smooth and secure ride for you and your loved ones. Don't miss out on this opportunity to elevate your driving experience.
Comes equipped with leather upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, navigation system, a touchscreen display, rear view camera with front and rear park assist, remote vehicle start, heads up display, HD surround vision, keyless entry, automatic climate control, bluetooth with apple/android car play, Bose speakers, power sunroof, power liftgate, power seats, roof racks, 19 alloy wheels, and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
