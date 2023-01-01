Menu
2022 Jeep Compass

7,654 KM

Details Description Features

$39,977

+ tax & licensing
$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2022 Jeep Compass

2022 Jeep Compass

Limited ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA

2022 Jeep Compass

Limited ONE OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS | LEATHER | REAR VIEW CAMERA

Location

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$39,977

+ taxes & licensing

7,654KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10205610
  • Stock #: 24006A
  • VIN: 3C4NJDCB9NT237636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 7,654 KM

Vehicle Description

Freshly added to our pre-owned lot is this 2022 Jeep Compass 4x4 Limited! Only one owner and no accidents!



Adventure will be calling when you jump into this beautiful Jeep Compass! Loaded with allthe bells and whistles such as, leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, heated seats, a large touchscreen display, front bucket seats, keyless entry, rear view camera, rear park assist, traction control, bluetooth, apple/android car play, automatic climate control, lane keep assist and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

