<p><span style=font-size:14px>Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2023 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Summit White!</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>The 2023 GMC Yukon XL is a full-size SUV known for its powerful engines, spacious interior, and upscale features. With room for up to 8passengers and ample cargo space, its a versatile and luxurious option for families and adventurers alike. </span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>Comes equipped with leather upholstery, a navigation system, heated and ventilated front seats, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, premium smooth ride suspension, rain sensing wipers, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, rear cross traffic alert, remote vehicle start, automatic start/stop, premium Bose speakers and so much more!</span></p> <p><span style=font-size:14px>Call and book your appointment today!</span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>Certified Pre-Owned</strong> vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.</span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt>All our vehicles are <strong>Market Value Priced</strong> which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time. </span></span></p> <p><span style=font-family:Arial,Helvetica,sans-serif><span style=font-size:11pt><strong>*3.99% Financing</strong> available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).</span></span></p>

2023 GMC Yukon XL

24,450 KM

$89,977

+ tax & licensing
2023 GMC Yukon XL

SLT HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | THIRD ROW SEATING

2023 GMC Yukon XL

SLT HEATED & COOLED SEATS | LEATHER | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REAR VIEW CAMERA | THIRD ROW SEATING

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,977

+ taxes & licensing

24,450KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GKS2GKD4PR209778

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 24,450 KM

Fresh on our pre-owned lot is this 2023 GMC Yukon XL SLT in Summit White!



The 2023 GMC Yukon XL is a full-size SUV known for its powerful engines, spacious interior, and upscale features. With room for up to 8passengers and ample cargo space, it's a versatile and luxurious option for families and adventurers alike.



Comes equipped with leather upholstery, a navigation system, heated and ventilated front seats, rear view camera, front and rear park assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, premium smooth ride suspension, rain sensing wipers, panoramic sunroof, keyless entry, wireless charging, rear cross traffic alert, remote vehicle start, automatic start/stop, premium Bose speakers and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



*3.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months and 6.49% up to 48 months (2018-2024MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

4x4
10 Speed Automatic

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

$89,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2023 GMC Yukon XL