Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS in Crimson Metallic! No Accidents and Only One Owner!

Introducing the 2024 Chevy Trax 1RS where versatility meets style. This compact SUV packs a punch with its sleek design and dynamic performance. Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, its built for the modern adventurer. From city streets to winding roads, the Trax 1RS delivers a thrilling driving experience with its responsive handling and efficient powertrain. Whether youre commuting to work or exploring off the beaten path, this Chevy Trax is ready to elevate your journey.

Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, remote vehicle start, cruise control, bluetooth with apple/android car play, a touchscreen display and so much more!

Call and book your appointment today!

Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.

All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.

**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.

*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).

Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.

2024 Chevrolet Trax

19,523 KM

$27,977

+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax

1RS NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH

2024 Chevrolet Trax

1RS NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4

519-627-6014

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

19,523KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL77LGE21RC044252

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24172B
  • Mileage 19,523 KM

Vehicle Description

Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS in Crimson Metallic! No Accidents and Only One Owner!



Introducing the 2024 Chevy Trax 1RS where versatility meets style. This compact SUV packs a punch with its sleek design and dynamic performance. Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, it's built for the modern adventurer. From city streets to winding roads, the Trax 1RS delivers a thrilling driving experience with its responsive handling and efficient powertrain. Whether you're commuting to work or exploring off the beaten path, this Chevy Trax is ready to elevate your journey.



Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, remote vehicle start, cruise control, bluetooth with apple/android car play, a touchscreen display and so much more!



Call and book your appointment today!


Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.



All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.



**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000. 



*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).



Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.



 

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Riverview GM

Riverview GM

854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-XXXX

519-627-6014

$27,977

+ taxes & licensing

Riverview GM

519-627-6014

2024 Chevrolet Trax