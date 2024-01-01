$27,977+ tax & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Trax
1RS NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH
2024 Chevrolet Trax
1RS NO ACCIDENTS | HEATED SEATS | REAR VIEW CAMERA | ONE OWNER | BLUETOOTH
Location
Riverview GM
854 Murray St, Wallaceburg, ON N8A 1W4
519-627-6014
Certified
$27,977
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24172B
- Mileage 19,523 KM
Vehicle Description
Just landed on our pre-owned lot is this 2024 Chevrolet Trax 1RS in Crimson Metallic! No Accidents and Only One Owner!
Introducing the 2024 Chevy Trax 1RS where versatility meets style. This compact SUV packs a punch with its sleek design and dynamic performance. Equipped with advanced technology and safety features, it's built for the modern adventurer. From city streets to winding roads, the Trax 1RS delivers a thrilling driving experience with its responsive handling and efficient powertrain. Whether you're commuting to work or exploring off the beaten path, this Chevy Trax is ready to elevate your journey.
Some of the features include, cloth upholstery, heated front seats, heated steering wheel, rear view camera with rear park assist, lane keep assist with lane departure warning, steering wheel audio controls, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, remote vehicle start, cruise control, bluetooth with apple/android car play, a touchscreen display and so much more!
Call and book your appointment today!
Certified Pre-Owned vehicles go through a 150+ point inspection and are reconditioned to the highest standards. They include a 3 month/5,000km dealer certified warranty with 24 hour roadside assistance, exchange privileged within first 30 days/2,500km and a 3 month free trial of SiriusXM radio (when vehicle is equipped). Verify with dealer for all vehicle features.
All our vehicles are Market Value Priced which provides you with the most competitive prices on all our pre-owned vehicles, all the time.
**All advertised pricing is for financing purchases, all-cash purchases will have a surcharge. Surcharge rates based on the selling price $0-$29,999 = $1,000 and $30,000+ = $2,000.
*4.99% Financing available OAC on select pre-owned vehicles up to 24 months, 6.49% for 36-48 months, 6.99% for 60-84 months.(2019-2025MY Encore, Envision, Enclave, Verano, Regal, LaCrosse, Cruze, Equinox, Spark, Sonic, Malibu, Impala, Trax, Blazer, Traverse, Volt, Bolt, Camaro, Corvette, Silverado, Colorado, Tahoe, Suburban, Terrain, Acadia, Sierra, Canyon, Yukon/XL).
Visit us today at 854 Murray Street, Wallaceburg ON or contact us at 519-627-6014 or 1-800-828-0985.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Riverview GM
Email Riverview GM
Riverview GM
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-627-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
519-627-6014