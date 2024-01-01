$26,999+ tax & licensing
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline
2022 Volkswagen Taos
Trendline
Location
Foster Auto Group
238 Dundas St East, Waterdown, ON L8B 0E8
289-895-8798
$26,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 24079
- Mileage 36,457 KM
Vehicle Description
ACCIDENT FREE! Certification package is available for an additional $699 plus HST. It includes a valid Ontario safety certificate, 30 day or 1,000 km warranty on all safety-related items, professional detailing of vehicle and oil change (if required). If you choose to not purchase certification, we are required to state the following: this vehicle is being sold AS IS. It will not be certified by Foster Auto. The vehicle may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. If you wish, you may have a local mechanic inspect vehicle prior to purchase. This cost will not be covered by Foster Auto. HST and license fees are not included in price of vehicle.
Foster Auto Group is open for business Monday-Friday 10am-5pm and Saturdays 10am-4pm. Please check our posted business hours on Google prior to arrival as these hours are subject to change. Lot is located at 238 Dundas St E in Waterdown.
Ask us about options for bank financing for all types of credit and about our various extended warranty options available for purchase to help keep your vehicle covered in the event of an unexpected break down.
Financing example: Purchase price of $19,999, financed at an 9.99% fixed rate for 60 months, with $0 down, bi-weekly payment is $234.57. Cost of borrowing is $6,527.24. Rate is based upon vehicles 5 year old and newer and is only upon approved credit. Payment quoted is inclusive of a $499 financial services fee. Financing rates will vary on vehicles older than 5 years old. Financing is only available on certified vehicles above $6,000 and maximum 10 years old. Apply for finance directly on our website.
Family owned and operated. Proudly serving the Hamilton/Burlington area for 41 years.
One of the largest selections of Volkswagen at Foster Auto Group in Waterdown.
Ontario Motor Vehicle Industry Council (OMVIC) Certified Dealer
30 Year Member of the Used Car Dealers Association (UCDA)
Please Note: We do our utmost to make sure our vehicles are described correctly. However, mistakes do occur. Please check with us to confirm details.
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Exterior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Foster Auto Group
Email Foster Auto Group
Foster Auto Group
Call Dealer
289-895-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
289-895-8798