RARE Acura RSX TYPE-S. This is a 1 Owner car, New Car Trade-in we acquired from a Mercedes Benz Dealer. KROWN Rustproofed, see images of the underside. Features; heated leather seats, power sunroof, Alloy wheels, rear spoiler, CD Player, remote entry, power group, cruise control, fog lights and much more.

2002 Acura RSX

160,547 KM

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,547KM
Used
VIN JH4DC53052C807597

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 160,547 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE Acura RSX TYPE-S. This is a 1 Owner car, New Car Trade-in we acquired from a Mercedes Benz Dealer. KROWN Rustproofed, see images of the underside. Features; heated leather seats, power sunroof, Alloy wheels, rear spoiler, CD Player, remote entry, power group, cruise control, fog lights and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Price plus HST & license.

Vehicle Features

Packages

TYPE-S

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Cassette
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
CD Changer

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

