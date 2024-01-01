Menu
<p>Good shape, runs and drives nice. Selling as is $5,000+HST+LIC</p><p>In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. </p><p>This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.</p><p>This vehicle is being sold as -is, unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as </p><p>being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed</p><p> level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and </p><p>may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register </p><p>the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. </p>

2006 Ford Ranger

288,000 KM

$5,000

+ tax & licensing
Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

288,000KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1ftyr44u46pa82988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 288,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Good shape, runs and drives nice. Selling as is $5,000+HST+LIC

In order to sell a vehicle at the lowest price possible we will sell it as is. 

This statement is required for all vehicles being sold as is as required by OMVIC.

"This vehicle is being sold "as -is", unfit, not e- tested and is not represented as 

being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed

 level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and 

may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register 

the vehicle to be driven in its current condition." 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
519-888-9232

519-502-9232
