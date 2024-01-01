$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2009 Ford E350
Super Duty
2009 Ford E350
Super Duty
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
492,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FTSE34L99DA10497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 492,014 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Rear Wheel Drive
Additional Features
4 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 71,637 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 83,215 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Ford Transit 250 8,342 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Parkway Ford Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
866-980-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Parkway Ford Sales
866-980-6752
2009 Ford E350