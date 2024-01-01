Menu
Account
Sign In

2009 Ford E350

492,014 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Ford E350

Super Duty

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Ford E350

Super Duty

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
492,014KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTSE34L99DA10497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 492,014 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Rear Wheel Drive

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Parkway Ford Sales

Used 2021 Ford F-150 Lariat for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Ford F-150 Lariat 71,637 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2020 Ford F-150 XLT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Ford F-150 XLT 83,215 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Ford Transit 250 for sale in Waterloo, ON
2021 Ford Transit 250 8,342 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Parkway Ford Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Parkway Ford Sales

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

866-980-XXXX

(click to show)

866-980-6752

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

Contact Seller
2009 Ford E350