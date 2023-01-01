Menu
2010 Ford F-150

190,000 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT 4x4 | V8 | CERTIFIED

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

190,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FTEX1E83AKB82885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
6 Speed Automatic

