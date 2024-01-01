Menu
Account
Sign In
LOW Mileage! One Owner Lancer with Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

59,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Leather | Sunroof | Rockford Fosgate | Heated Seats

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Mitsubishi Lancer

SE Leather | Sunroof | Rockford Fosgate | Heated Seats

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11252825
  2. 11252825
  3. 11252825
  4. 11252825
  5. 11252825
  6. 11252825
  7. 11252825
  8. 11252825
  9. 11252825
  10. 11252825
  11. 11252825
  12. 11252825
  13. 11252825
  14. 11252825
  15. 11252825
  16. 11252825
  17. 11252825
  18. 11252825
  19. 11252825
  20. 11252825
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JA32U2FU1BU612219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2404139
  • Mileage 59,000 KM

Vehicle Description

LOW Mileage! One Owner Lancer with Service History! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Bluetooth, Rockford Fosgate Premium Sound, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control for sale in Waterloo, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY Sunroof | Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control 146,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise Control for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Cruise Control 107,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Leather | Sunroof | Rockford Fosgate | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer SE Leather | Sunroof | Rockford Fosgate | Heated Seats 59,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2011 Mitsubishi Lancer