2012 Nissan Xterra
PRO-4X
119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10554606
- Stock #: 2308318
- VIN: 5N1AN0NW8CC508329
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 119,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4x4
5 Speed Automatic
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2