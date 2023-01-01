Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2012 Nissan Xterra

119,000 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2012 Nissan Xterra

2012 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Nissan Xterra

PRO-4X

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
119,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10554606
  • Stock #: 2308318
  • VIN: 5N1AN0NW8CC508329

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 119,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carimex

2015 Toyota Yaris LE
 106,500 KM
$15,990 + tax & lic
2016 Jeep Renegade N...
 53,000 KM
$24,990 + tax & lic
2004 Toyota Camry So...
 248,000 KM
$7,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory