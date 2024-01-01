$10,548+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Hybrid HEATED SEATS | HYBRID | PUSH BUTTON START
Location
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
Certified
$10,548
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P2054B
- Mileage 155,358 KM
Vehicle Description
Porcelain White Pearl Mica 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base 4D Sedan 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD | Bluetooth, | New Brakes, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.
