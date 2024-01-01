Menu
Porcelain White Pearl Mica 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base 4D Sedan 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD | Bluetooth, | New Brakes, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

2013 Hyundai Sonata

155,358 KM

Details Description Features

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid HEATED SEATS | HYBRID | PUSH BUTTON START

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Hybrid HEATED SEATS | HYBRID | PUSH BUTTON START

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,358KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KMHEC4A40DA069241

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P2054B
  • Mileage 155,358 KM

Vehicle Description

Porcelain White Pearl Mica 2013 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid Base 4D Sedan 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic FWD | Bluetooth, | New Brakes, 2.4L 4-Cylinder Atkinson-Cycle Hybrid, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, CD player, Cruise Control, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: Autonet AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2013 Hyundai Sonata