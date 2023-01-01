$16,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350
Location
Dial A Tire
89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- Listing ID: 9566566
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Tan
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 Mercedes GLK 350 4Matic
THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER!
Alloys*
Leather*
20" Wheels*
ALL WHEEL DRIVE*
CERTIFIED!
**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!**
VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Leather
Alloys
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger
Vehicle Features
