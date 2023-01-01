Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

160,000 KM

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Dial A Tire

519-578-8473

Contact Seller
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK350

Location

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

519-578-8473

  1. 1675182912
  2. 1675182914
  3. 1675182913
  4. 1675182911
  5. 1675182908
  6. 1675182906
  7. 1675182906
  8. 1675182915
  9. 1675182911
  10. 1675182908
  11. 1675182908
  12. 1675182908
  13. 1675182914
  14. 1675182953
  15. 1675182954
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9566566

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Tan
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Dial A Tire Ontario
89 Bridgeport Road East
Waterloo, Ontario N2J 2K2
519-578-8473(TIRE)
www.dialatire.ca

2013 Mercedes GLK 350 4Matic


THIS VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD BY DEALER!

Alloys*
Leather*
20" Wheels*
ALL WHEEL DRIVE*
175,000km

ONLY $16,995 plus HST and licensing!

CERTIFIED!

**FINANCING AVAILABLE OAC!**

VEHICLE OPTIONS:
Power steering
Power Windows
Power locks
Leather
Alloys
Bluetooth
Heated Seats
Tilt wheel
Air Conditioning
CD player
Airbag: driver
Key less entry
Airbag: passenger

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Steering
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Dial A Tire

2011 Hyundai Sonata ...
 150,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
 143,000 KM
$14,995 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 132,000 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic

Email Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

Dial A Tire

89 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K2

Call Dealer

519-578-XXXX

(click to show)

519-578-8473

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory