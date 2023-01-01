2013 Nissan Rogue

Certified + E-Tested This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 5 8 , 8 9 6 K M Used Excellent Condition

Listing ID: 10619658

10619658 VIN: jn8as5mv7dw113923

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 158,896 KM

Vehicle Features Packages Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Back-Up Camera Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Tinted Glass Rear Spoiler Aluminum Wheels Privacy Glass Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Cargo shade Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Satellite Radio Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.