2013 Nissan Rogue

158,896 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Sherifali Motors Inc.

519-664-2944

2013 Nissan Rogue

2013 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

2013 Nissan Rogue

AWD 4dr S

Location

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

158,896KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10619658
  • VIN: jn8as5mv7dw113923

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,896 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

Sherifali Motors Inc.

885 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 4G8

519-664-2944

