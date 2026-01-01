2014 Ford Econoline

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<p>RARE Econoline 3500 Super Duty Extended wheelbase is an ultra durable workhorse and is highly versatile and popular among tradespeople, shuttle operators or make it an ideal foundation for large families or heavy commercial and camper conversion with maximum cargo space and has impressive towing capability up to 10,000 lbs with excellent low-end torque allows it to haul heavy payloads and tow large trailers with ease.  This is a One Owner Cargo van with full Ford Dealer Service history provided on the Carfax Vehicle history report. Features; a rear power lift for wheel chair accessibility.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing.  Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).</p><ul><li class=Z1qcYe data-sfc-cp= data-sfc-root=c data-sfc-cb= data-hveid=CAIIAAgACBAQAw data-complete=true data-copy-service-computed-style=font-family: > </li></ul>

2014 Ford Econoline

Details Description Features

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Ext XLT

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14199974

2014 Ford Econoline

E-350 Super Duty Ext XLT

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

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VIN 1FBSS3BL2EDB02934

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

RARE Econoline 3500 Super Duty Extended wheelbase is an ultra durable workhorse and is highly versatile and popular among tradespeople, shuttle operators or make it an ideal foundation for large families or heavy commercial and camper conversion with maximum cargo space and has impressive towing capability up to 10,000 lbs with excellent low-end torque allows it to haul heavy payloads and tow large trailers with ease.  This is a One Owner Cargo van with full Ford Dealer Service history provided on the Carfax Vehicle history report. Features; a rear power lift for wheel chair accessibility.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing.  Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates).

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Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Seating

3rd Row Seat

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
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$16,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2014 Ford Econoline