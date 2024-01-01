$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Infiniti Q50
Premium LOADED! | NAVI | BOSE | Deluxe & Touring Package
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2403077
- Mileage 134,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Deluxe Touring Package:
Power tilt and telescopic steering column Direct Adaptive Steering Auto-dimming outside mirrors with reverse tilt down feature Dual occupant memory system for drivers seat, mirrors and steering wheel settings, linked to individual
Intelligent Keys Maple wood trim 60/40 split-folding rear seats with center armrest pass-thru Around View® Monitor
with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System7,8,9 Rain-sensing front windshield wipers
Technology Package:
Adaptive Front lighting System with auto-leveling headlights High beam assist headlights (high/low automatic change)
Distance Control Assist (DCA)5
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Blind Spot Intervention® (BSI®) Systems10 Backup Collision
Intervention (BCI)13 Front-seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)6
Predictive Forward Collision
Warning11 Forward Emergency Braking14 Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention12 with Active Lane Control
Advanced Climate Control System with auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air purifier and Grape Polyphenol Filter4
Eco pedal
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Additional Features
