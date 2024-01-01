Menu
Deluxe Touring Package: Power tilt and telescopic steering column Direct Adaptive Steering Auto-dimming outside mirrors with reverse tilt down feature Dual occupant memory system for drivers seat, mirrors and steering wheel settings, linked to individual Intelligent Keys Maple wood trim 60/40 split-folding rear seats with center armrest pass-thru Around View® Monitor with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System7,8,9 Rain-sensing front windshield wipers Technology Package: Adaptive Front lighting System with auto-leveling headlights High beam assist headlights (high/low automatic change) Distance Control Assist (DCA)5 Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Blind Spot Intervention® (BSI®) Systems10 Backup Collision Intervention (BCI)13 Front-seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)6 Predictive Forward Collision Warning11 Forward Emergency Braking14 Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention12 with Active Lane Control Advanced Climate Control System with auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air purifier and Grape Polyphenol Filter4 Eco pedal

2014 Infiniti Q50

134,000 KM

Premium LOADED! | NAVI | BOSE | Deluxe & Touring Package

Premium LOADED! | NAVI | BOSE | Deluxe & Touring Package

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

134,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BV7AR9EM683464

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2403077
  • Mileage 134,000 KM

Deluxe Touring Package:
Power tilt and telescopic steering column Direct Adaptive Steering Auto-dimming outside mirrors with reverse tilt down feature Dual occupant memory system for drivers seat, mirrors and steering wheel settings, linked to individual
Intelligent Keys Maple wood trim 60/40 split-folding rear seats with center armrest pass-thru Around View® Monitor
with Moving Object Detection and Front and Rear Sonar System7,8,9 Rain-sensing front windshield wipers

Technology Package:
Adaptive Front lighting System with auto-leveling headlights High beam assist headlights (high/low automatic change)
Distance Control Assist (DCA)5
Blind Spot Warning (BSW) and Blind Spot Intervention® (BSI®) Systems10 Backup Collision
Intervention (BCI)13 Front-seat Pre-Crash Seat Belts Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)6
Predictive Forward Collision
Warning11 Forward Emergency Braking14 Lane Departure Warning and Lane Departure Prevention12 with Active Lane Control
Advanced Climate Control System with auto-recirculation, Plasmacluster air purifier and Grape Polyphenol Filter4
Eco pedal

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Power Steering

Heated Seats

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
7 Speed Automatic

