2015 Chevrolet Sonic
LT Auto
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
866-980-6752
150,111KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1G1JC6SH3F4179632
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Silver
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # MVF967AZ
- Mileage 150,111 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
6 Speed Automatic
Parkway Ford Sales
455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5
