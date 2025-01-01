Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Nice shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $7,995+HST+LIC</p>

2015 Dodge Journey

154,000 KM

Details Description Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle
13126604

2015 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5

519-888-9232

  1. 1761861948596
  2. 1761861949072
  3. 1761861949533
  4. 1761861949970
  5. 1761861950394
  6. 1761861950854
  7. 1761861951305
  8. 1761861951757
  9. 1761861952185
  10. 1761861952620
  11. 1761861953005
  12. 1761861953397
  13. 1761861953883
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
154,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 3c4pdccg2ft754333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Nice shape, runs and drives well. Selling cert $7,995+HST+LIC

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kraemer Automotive

Used 2015 Dodge Journey SXT for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Dodge Journey SXT 154,000 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Chrysler Town & Country TOURING 284,500 KM $2,500 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 273,000 KM $2,500 + tax & lic

Email Kraemer Automotive

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kraemer Automotive

Kraemer Automotive

66 Schaefer St., Waterloo, ON N2L 4C5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-888-XXXX

(click to show)

519-888-9232

Alternate Numbers
519-502-9232
Quick Links
Directions Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Kraemer Automotive

519-888-9232

2015 Dodge Journey