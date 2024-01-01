Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free, One Owner Honda CR-V EX AWD! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloys, Fog Lights

2015 Honda CR-V

73,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Honda CR-V

EX Sunroof | Back up Camera | Heated Seats | Smart Key

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Honda CR-V

EX Sunroof | Back up Camera | Heated Seats | Smart Key

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11251943
  2. 11251943
  3. 11251943
  4. 11251943
  5. 11251943
  6. 11251943
  7. 11251943
  8. 11251943
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
73,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2HKRM4H57FH118996

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Teal
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2404141
  • Mileage 73,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free, One Owner Honda CR-V EX AWD! Equipped with a Sunroof, Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Dual Climate Control, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloys, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth 99,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Acura RDX NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Acura RDX NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera 216,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL Heated Seats | Bluetooth | Cruise Control 150,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2015 Honda CR-V