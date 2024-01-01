Menu
Perfect Q50S Package without DAS! Excellent Condition, Accident Free and with Great Service History! Equipped with Navigation, BOSE Premium Sound, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2015 Infiniti Q50

139,000 KM

2015 Infiniti Q50

NAVI | Sport Pkg | BOSE | Backup Camera

2015 Infiniti Q50

NAVI | Sport Pkg | BOSE | Backup Camera

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Used
139,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BV7AR6FM410628

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2408362
  • Mileage 139,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Perfect Q50S Package without DAS! Excellent Condition, Accident Free and with Great Service History! Equipped with Navigation, BOSE Premium Sound, Leather, Sunroof, Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Smart Key with Push Button Start, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
7 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
