Menu
Account
Sign In

2015 Nissan Titan

152,700 KM

Details Features

$18,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X Crew Cab 4WD SWB

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan Titan

PRO-4X Crew Cab 4WD SWB

Location

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

519-576-3421

  1. 10989905
  2. 10989905
  3. 10989905
  4. 10989905
  5. 10989905
  6. 10989905
  7. 10989905
  8. 10989905
  9. 10989905
  10. 10989905
Contact Seller

$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
152,700KM
Used
VIN 1N6AA0EC6FN500161

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 152,700 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Windows

Rear Defrost

Additional Features

AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tricity Auto

Used 2006 Ford F-350 SD SRW SuperCab 4WD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2006 Ford F-350 SD SRW SuperCab 4WD 81,902 KM $16,900 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport AWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Mazda CX-3 Sport AWD 105,369 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Impreza Base 5-Door for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Subaru Impreza Base 5-Door 83,350 KM $14,300 + tax & lic

Email Tricity Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tricity Auto

Tricity Auto

109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-3421

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,900

+ taxes & licensing

Tricity Auto

519-576-3421

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan Titan