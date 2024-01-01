$18,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Titan
PRO-4X Crew Cab 4WD SWB
2015 Nissan Titan
PRO-4X Crew Cab 4WD SWB
Location
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
519-576-3421
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
152,700KM
Used
VIN 1N6AA0EC6FN500161
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 152,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Safety
Traction Control
Child Safety Locks
Windows
Rear Defrost
Additional Features
AWD
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tricity Auto
109 Bridgeport Rd E, Waterloo, ON N2J 2K3
$18,900
+ taxes & licensing
Tricity Auto
519-576-3421
2015 Nissan Titan