Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>certifed</p>

2015 RAM 1500

156,200 KM

Details Description Features

$20,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LONGHORN

Watch This Vehicle

2015 RAM 1500

4WD CREW CAB 140.5" LONGHORN

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1709295229
  2. 1709295231
  3. 1709295233
  4. 1709295236
  5. 1709295240
  6. 1709295244
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
156,200KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7PM5FS569235

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 156,200 KM

Vehicle Description

certifed

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System

Seating

Leather Seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2014 Hyundai Elantra GL SE for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Hyundai Elantra GL SE 73,200 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Hyundai Accent GLS for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Hyundai Accent GLS 114,800 KM $8,900 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Honda CR-V Touring, AWD, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, for sale in Waterloo, ON
2018 Honda CR-V Touring, AWD, Navi, Pano, BackUpCam, 77,500 KM $28,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,900

+ taxes & licensing

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

Contact Seller
2015 RAM 1500