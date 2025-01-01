$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2015 Subaru Impreza
2.0i Limited Package NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Used
113,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JF1GJAP68FH010481
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2508466
- Mileage 113,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner Subaru Impreza Limited with Low Mileage! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
