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<p>RARE Diesel Jetta HIGHLINE with Only 134,460 kms. Features; heated leather seats, 6-way power drivers seat, power sunroof, Audio steering wheel controls, dual zone automatic climate control, push button start, bluetooth, remote entry, power group, cruise control, back up camera, and much more.</p><p>Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.</p><p>We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates</p>

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

134,460 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0 TDI DSG Highline

Watch This Vehicle
14162662

2015 Volkswagen Jetta

4dr 2.0 TDI DSG Highline

Location

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8

519-888-0800

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Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
134,460KM
VIN 3VWLA7AJ7FM236190

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 134,460 KM

Vehicle Description

RARE Diesel Jetta HIGHLINE with Only 134,460 kms. Features; heated leather seats, 6-way power driver's seat, power sunroof, Audio steering wheel controls, dual zone automatic climate control, push button start, bluetooth, remote entry, power group, cruise control, back up camera, and much more.

Why Buy From Us. Since 1991, Our Family commitment to each and every person has been to provide an exceptional level of customer service. From our knowledge in the industry and formed relationships we search for the cleanest, lowest kilometers vehicles while keeping our overhead costs low to save you money. We are part of a large Dealer Network with access to New Car Dealer trade-ins, we attend multiple weekly auctions and have our own trade-ins to provide a comprehensive lineup of all makes & models. After the sale, we welcome you back for any and all of your automotive needs; from regular service, to maintenance, tires & tire storage, detailing, dent removal, windshield chip repair or replacement we have the right tools and skilled workers to get the job done. We invite you to come in for a truly enjoyable car buying experience.

We offer; Preferred Dealer Bank financing available right here On Approved Credit. A Dealer Guarantee with every Certified vehicle, Free CARFAX Canada Vehicle History Report. We are a proud member of UCDA and maintain A+ Better Bureau Standing. Frank Gies Auto Sales is committed to respecting the privacy of individuals and recognizes a need for the appropriate management and protection of any personal information that you agree to provide us. We will not share your information with any third party outside of our organization, other than as necessary to fulfill your request. Price plus13% HST (Harmonized Sales Tax) and licensing ($32.00 to transfer plates or $59.00 for New plates

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Frank Gies Auto Sales

Frank Gies Auto Sales

24 University Ave East, Waterloo, ON N2J 2V8
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$10,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Frank Gies Auto Sales

519-888-0800

2015 Volkswagen Jetta