Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition, Accident Free, One Owner Honda CRV Touring 4WD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Honda Sensing (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist with Steering Correction, Collision Mitigation Braking, Front Collision Warning) Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

2016 Honda CR-V

137,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Honda CR-V

Touring NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11251946
  2. 11251946
  3. 11251946
  4. 11251946
  5. 11251946
  6. 11251946
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
137,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5J6RM4H91GL805188

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2404136
  • Mileage 137,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free, One Owner Honda CRV Touring 4WD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Honda Sensing (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist with Steering Correction, Collision Mitigation Braking, Front Collision Warning) Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Remote Starter
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Premium Audio
AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2016 Honda CR-V Touring NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Honda CR-V Touring NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera 137,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V EX Sunroof | Back up Camera | Heated Seats | Smart Key for sale in Waterloo, ON
2015 Honda CR-V EX Sunroof | Back up Camera | Heated Seats | Smart Key 73,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring Package Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2014 Subaru Forester 2.5i Touring Package Manual | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 112,000 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Honda CR-V