$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera
2016 Honda CR-V
Touring NAVI | Leather | Sunroof | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Stock # 2404136
- Mileage 137,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, Accident Free, One Owner Honda CRV Touring 4WD! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Navigation, Heated Seats, Power Seats, Honda Sensing (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Assist with Steering Correction, Collision Mitigation Braking, Front Collision Warning) Smart Key with Push Button Start, Remote Start, Dual Climate Control, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Seating
Convenience
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Carimex
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Carimex
Carimex
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-888-741-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
1-888-741-7487