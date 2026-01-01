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Great Condition Fuel Efficent and Spacious Toyota Prius Hybrid! Equipped with Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

2016 Toyota Prius

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2016 Toyota Prius

Adaptive Cruise | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

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13994400.807557499?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=16492

2016 Toyota Prius

Adaptive Cruise | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 13994400.807557499?w=320&h=240&q=75&oid=16492
  2. 13994400
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$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
110,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKBRFU4G3516128

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Fuel Efficent and Spacious Toyota Prius Hybrid! Equipped with Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Power Group, Alloy Wheels

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2016 Toyota Prius