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2016 Toyota Prius
Adaptive Cruise | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
2016 Toyota Prius
Adaptive Cruise | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Bluetooth
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
110,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTDKBRFU4G3516128
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 110,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Fuel Efficent and Spacious Toyota Prius Hybrid! Equipped with Back up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Warning, Power Group, Alloy Wheels
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry
Additional Features
Reverse Park Assist
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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Carimex
1-888-741-7487
2016 Toyota Prius