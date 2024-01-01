Menu
Account
Sign In
Great Condition Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Wipers, Fog Lights.

2016 Toyota RAV4

93,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE BSM | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE BSM | Sunroof | Heated Seats | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

  1. 11117275
  2. 11117275
  3. 11117275
  4. 11117275
  5. 11117275
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
93,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JTMRJREV1GD043486

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Stock # 2403088
  • Mileage 93,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE AWD! Equipped with Blind Spot Monitoring, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Power Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Heated Front Wipers, Fog Lights.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Carimex

Used 2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium BSM | Heated Seats | Back up Camera | Alloy Wheels for sale in Waterloo, ON
2016 Hyundai Tucson Premium BSM | Heated Seats | Back up Camera | Alloy Wheels 136,000 KM $15,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Waterloo, ON
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 108,000 KM $19,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 GS BSM | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats for sale in Waterloo, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 GS BSM | Sunroof | Backup Camera | Heated Seats 141,000 KM $14,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carimex

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

Call Dealer

1-888-741-XXXX

(click to show)

1-888-741-7487

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller
2016 Toyota RAV4