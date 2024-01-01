Menu
2017 Mazda CX-9

135,000 KM

Details Features

$26,290

+ tax & licensing
2017 Mazda CX-9

Signature

2017 Mazda CX-9

Signature

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$26,290

+ taxes & licensing

135,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBEY2H0141265

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 135,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$26,290

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Mazda CX-9