$20,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai
SL
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$20,995
+ taxes & licensing
117,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR8HW126012
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 117,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
CD Player
Mechanical
Power Steering
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Additional Features
AWD
CVT
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
2017 Nissan Qashqai