2017 Nissan Qashqai

117,000 KM

Details Features

$20,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

117,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR8HW126012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 117,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

$20,995

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Nissan Qashqai