$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | Sunroof | Backup Camera
2017 Toyota Corolla
SE ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | Sunroof | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 2607381
- Mileage 100,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Toyota Corolla SE! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Toyota Safety Sense, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Automatic Climate Control, Sport Seats, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, Touchscreen Display, Power Group
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Mechanical
Media / Nav / Comm
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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1-888-741-7487