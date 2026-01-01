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Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Toyota Corolla SE! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Toyota Safety Sense, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Automatic Climate Control, Sport Seats, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, Touchscreen Display, Power Group

2017 Toyota Corolla

100,000 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2017 Toyota Corolla

SE ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Watch This Vehicle
14517046

2017 Toyota Corolla

SE ONE OWNER | ACCIDENT FREE | Sunroof | Backup Camera

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
100,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2T1BURHE5HC906728

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2607381
  • Mileage 100,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Toyota Corolla SE! Equipped with a Sunroof, Heated Front Seats, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Toyota Safety Sense, Lane Departure Alert, Pre-Collision System, Dynamic Radar Cruise Control, Automatic High Beams, Automatic Climate Control, Sport Seats, Paddle Shifters, Alloy Wheels, LED Headlights, Touchscreen Display, Power Group

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Heated Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Exterior

Sunroof
tinted windows

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
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1-888-741-7487

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Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2017 Toyota Corolla