2018 Dodge Journey

116,212 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

Location

Parkway Ford Sales

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-6752

116,212KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDDFG7JT476927

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # ZF144A
  • Mileage 116,212 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

455 King St North, Waterloo, ON N2J 2Z5

866-980-XXXX

866-980-6752

Parkway Ford Sales

866-980-6752

