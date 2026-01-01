Menu
Account
Sign In
<p class=m-0 text-sm>Blind Spot Monitor</p><p class=m-0 text-sm>Reverse Camera Heated Seats: Front Only</p><p class=m-0 text-sm># Of Remotes: 2</p>

2018 Hyundai Elantra

79,800 KM

Details Description Features

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
14526972

2018 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2

519-745-5273

  1. 1785495701099
  2. 1785495701612
  3. 1785495702060
  4. 1785495702528
  5. 1785495702979
  6. 1785495703419
  7. 1785495703866
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments
Used
79,800KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHD84LF2JU623207

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Blind Spot Monitor

Reverse Camera Heated Seats: Front Only

# Of Remotes: 2

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mat's Auto Sales

Used 2017 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD for sale in Waterloo, ON
2017 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD 145,100 KM $18,900 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Waterloo, ON
2023 Nissan Rogue S 69,700 KM $20,900 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package for sale in Waterloo, ON
2020 Hyundai Elantra Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package 179,200 KM $9,500 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mat's Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mat's Auto Sales

Mat's Auto Sales

413 Albert St., Waterloo, ON N2L 3V2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-745-XXXX

(click to show)

519-745-5273

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,900

+ taxes & licensing>

Mat's Auto Sales

519-745-5273

2018 Hyundai Elantra