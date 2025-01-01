Menu
Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-9 Touring with Premium Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Touchscreen Display, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, and Push Button Start.

2018 Mazda CX-9

128,000 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L Heated Seats | Leather Interior | Blind Spot Monitoring

12539104

2018 Mazda CX-9

GS-L Heated Seats | Leather Interior | Blind Spot Monitoring

Location

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
128,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3TCBCY8J0219279

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 128,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition, Accident Free Mazda CX-9 Touring with Premium Package! Equipped with Leather, Sunroof, Blind Spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Backup Camera, Heated Front Seats, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connectivity, Cruise Control, Power Group, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, Touchscreen Display, Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control, and Push Button Start.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof
tinted windows

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Parking Distance Sensors
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Compass
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats
Memory Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers
Remote Entry

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Mazda CX-9