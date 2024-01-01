$CALL+ tax & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3
GS Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Backup Camera
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 105,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Mazda3 SE! Equipped with Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Smart key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels.
Vehicle Features
