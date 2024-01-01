Menu
Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Mazda3 SE! Equipped with Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Smart key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels.

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

105,000 KM

GS Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Backup Camera

GS Heated Seats | Heated Steering | Backup Camera

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

105,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3MZBN1V73JM233601

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 105,000 KM

Great Condition, One Owner, Accident Free Mazda3 SE! Equipped with Heated Steering, Heated Seats, Back up Camera, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Power Group, Smart key with Push Button Start, Alloy Wheels.

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Stability Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats

Convenience

Telescopic Steering
Remote Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

Reverse Park Assist
6 Speed Automatic

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
