Great Condition Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Split-Folding Rear Seats.

2018 Subaru Impreza

148,000 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring Sunroof | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto

12977782

2018 Subaru Impreza

Touring Sunroof | BSM | Backup Camera | Heated Seats | Apple Car Play | Android Auto

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2

1-888-741-7487

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,000KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 4S3GTAF67J1705350

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Great Condition Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Split-Folding Rear Seats.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Sunroof

Safety

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Power Seats

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Powertrain

5 Speed Manual

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Additional Features

AWD
Reverse Park Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Carimex

Carimex

170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Carimex

1-888-741-7487

2018 Subaru Impreza