$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Impreza
Location
Carimex
170 Weber Street South, Waterloo, ON N2J 2B2
1-888-741-7487
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 5-door
- Mileage 148,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Great Condition Subaru Impreza Hatchback Sport! Equipped with Heated Front Seats, Sunroof, Heated Mirrors, Backup Camera, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Touchscreen Display, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Power Locks, Alloy Wheels, Keyless Entry, Split-Folding Rear Seats.
Carimex
